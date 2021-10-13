Toroso Investments LLC Purchases 25,599 Shares of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI)

Toroso Investments LLC boosted its position in Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ:LI) by 34.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,393 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,599 shares during the quarter. Toroso Investments LLC’s holdings in Li Auto were worth $3,508,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Li Auto by 131.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,853,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,560,227 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 16,274,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,626,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,809 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 61.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,829,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $518,138,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,172 shares during the period. Coatue Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 766.9% during the 1st quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 12,787,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,675,000 after acquiring an additional 11,311,998 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Li Auto by 72.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,562,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,065,000 after acquiring an additional 4,447,381 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:LI traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $28.23. The stock had a trading volume of 55,435 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,079,162. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.78. The company has a market cap of $28.96 billion, a PE ratio of -175.19 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 5.02, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Li Auto Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.98 and a 52 week high of $47.70.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Li Auto from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Li Auto from $48.10 to $42.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Li Auto in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on Li Auto from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Li Auto has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.65.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc and changed its name to Li Auto Inc in July 2020.

