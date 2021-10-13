Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) Stake Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Tower Semiconductor Ltd. (NASDAQ:TSEM) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Tower Semiconductor were worth $643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its stake in Tower Semiconductor by 142.4% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,709,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $50,417,000 after purchasing an additional 1,004,519 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $18,436,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Tower Semiconductor during the first quarter worth $14,610,000. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in Tower Semiconductor in the first quarter worth $6,253,000. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in Tower Semiconductor by 23.9% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,251,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,089,000 after buying an additional 241,217 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TSEM opened at $28.50 on Wednesday. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 29.69 and a beta of 1.38.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $362.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.88 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 7.32% and a net margin of 7.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor Ltd. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd. engages in the development and manufacture of semiconductors for the electronics industry. It caters to the consumer, industrial, automotive, mobile, infrastructure, medical, and aerospace and defense markets. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

