Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT)

Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders acquired 13,048 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 405% compared to the average volume of 2,586 call options.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MAT. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Mattel from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $23.31. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.57.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.26) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mattel will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Mattel during the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Mattel during the second quarter valued at $52,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Mattel by 101.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,516 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Mattel by 105.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

