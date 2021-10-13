TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $12.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransAlta is Canada’s largest non-regulated electric generation and marketing company. “

TAC has been the subject of a number of other reports. CIBC lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$14.50 to C$15.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on TransAlta from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TransAlta has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

TAC stock opened at $10.94 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.40 and a beta of 1.26. TransAlta has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $11.26.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.05. TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 5.48% and a negative net margin of 12.87%. The company had revenue of $503.91 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TransAlta will post 0.26 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -36.84%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TAC. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in TransAlta during the 2nd quarter worth about $177,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 22,485 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $224,000 after purchasing an additional 6,105 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $279,000. 60.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TransAlta Corp. engages in the generation and distribution of electricity through wind, hydro, gas and coal power plants. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind & Solar, Hydro, Energy Marketing and Corporate. The Canadian Coal, U.S.

