Travala.com (AVA) Market Cap Hits $145.27 Million

Travala.com (CURRENCY:AVA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 13th. One Travala.com coin can currently be bought for $2.81 or 0.00005052 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Travala.com has traded down 7.5% against the dollar. Travala.com has a total market capitalization of $145.27 million and $12.80 million worth of Travala.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001800 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001970 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35.11 or 0.00063191 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $65.07 or 0.00117106 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.66 or 0.00074977 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,324.49 or 0.99561817 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,464.74 or 0.06235130 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Travala.com Coin Profile

Travala.com was first traded on August 4th, 2017. Travala.com’s total supply is 61,011,389 coins and its circulating supply is 51,750,487 coins. Travala.com’s official website is www.travala.com . The Reddit community for Travala.com is /r/Travala and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Travala.com’s official Twitter account is @Avalonplatform . The official message board for Travala.com is medium.com/@travala

According to CryptoCompare, “Travala.com (AVA) is a travel booking platform based on the NEO blockchain. The platform itself operates both a centralized front-end allowing suppliers to edit their listings, whilst operating a decentralized backend incorporating the NEO blockchain governing the AVA engine. Thus, building a trusted, transparent and secure travel booking platform reducing the costs associated with the travel industry. Travala.com was designed to be a real-world use platform and by utilizing the NEO blockchain it allows us to position ourselves above potential competition operating within the crypto space. NEO operating at 1,000 transactions per second with the aim to be running at 100,000 TPS by 2020 [as mentioned in NEO Devcon]. “

Buying and Selling Travala.com

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Travala.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Travala.com should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Travala.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

