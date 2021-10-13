Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Trean Insurance Group Inc. provides products and services to the specialty insurance market. It underwrites specialty casualty insurance products both through its program partners and its own managing general agencies. The company also provides issuing carrier services, claims administration and reinsurance brokerage services. Trean Insurance Group Inc. is based in Wayzata, United States. “

Get Trean Insurance Group alerts:

TIG has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Trean Insurance Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $18.00 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, August 13th. William Blair lowered Trean Insurance Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

NASDAQ:TIG remained flat at $$10.04 during trading hours on Wednesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 393 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,017. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.79 million, a P/E ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Trean Insurance Group has a 1 year low of $8.41 and a 1 year high of $19.57.

Trean Insurance Group (NASDAQ:TIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $51.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.17 million. Trean Insurance Group had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 35.54%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Trean Insurance Group will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TIG. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 11.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 671,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,848,000 after acquiring an additional 69,074 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group during the first quarter valued at $588,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 61.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 1,453 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 17.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Trean Insurance Group by 1.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. 34.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trean Insurance Group Company Profile

Trean Insurance Group, Inc underwrites specialty casualty insurance products in the United States. The company underwrites business, predominantly workers' compensation, accident and health, and medical professional liability products. It also offers a variety of services, including issuing carrier, claims administration, and reinsurance brokerage services.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Trean Insurance Group (TIG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Trean Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trean Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.