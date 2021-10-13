Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) Shares Sold by Algert Global LLC

Algert Global LLC lowered its stake in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) by 10.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,228 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the quarter. Algert Global LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Next Century Growth Investors LLC grew its stake in Trex by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Next Century Growth Investors LLC now owns 166,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,976,000 after acquiring an additional 23,072 shares during the period. Ossiam lifted its holdings in Trex by 419.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ossiam now owns 9,675 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 7,813 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $250,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trex in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in Trex by 427.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 49,396 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 40,036 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Trex news, Director James E. Cline sold 18,432 shares of Trex stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.16, for a total value of $1,809,285.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Adam Dante Zambanini sold 7,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.77, for a total value of $758,430.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 33,123 shares of company stock worth $3,353,827. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TREX. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Trex from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Trex from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Trex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $116.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.47.

TREX traded down $0.85 on Wednesday, hitting $91.07. The company had a trading volume of 20,214 shares, compared to its average volume of 687,534. The firm has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.39 and a beta of 1.51. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.26 and a 1 year high of $114.61. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $107.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.44.

Trex (NYSE:TREX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.53. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.57 million. Trex had a net margin of 19.27% and a return on equity of 33.86%. Trex’s revenue was up 41.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Trex Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of wood-alternative decking and railing. Its products include deck framing and drainage, outdoor lighting, furniture, pergola and outdoor kitchens, fencing, collections, and accessory hardware. It operates through the following segments Trex Residential Products and Trex Commercial Products.

