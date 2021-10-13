Trexquant Investment LP Invests $302,000 in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 15,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Veritone in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritone in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veritone by 147.3% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Veritone during the second quarter worth $93,000. 47.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VERI. Craig Hallum raised shares of Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.80.

VERI opened at $22.83 on Wednesday. Veritone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $50.34. The stock has a market cap of $750.51 million, a P/E ratio of -10.52 and a beta of 3.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

