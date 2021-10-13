Trexquant Investment LP Invests $305,000 in NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 10,684 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NetScout Systems during the first quarter worth about $66,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its holdings in NetScout Systems by 354.0% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 4,390 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in NetScout Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new position in NetScout Systems during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NTCT shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on NetScout Systems from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. TheStreet downgraded shares of NetScout Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NetScout Systems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.25.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $26.83 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.91, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.84. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $19.76 and a one year high of $31.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.02.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.15. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 4.44% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $190.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.71 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.48, for a total transaction of $82,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.07, for a total value of $210,525.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 64,461 shares in the company, valued at $1,809,420.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems Company Profile

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

