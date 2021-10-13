TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Acquires 151 Shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) by 2.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,181 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RSG. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Republic Services by 3.0% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 316,671 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,837,000 after acquiring an additional 9,128 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Republic Services by 0.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,936,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $433,068,000 after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 41.3% during the second quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 167,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,472,000 after buying an additional 49,046 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,054,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,788,000 after buying an additional 23,631 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 20.8% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 85,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,475,000 after buying an additional 14,700 shares during the period. 57.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:RSG traded down $1.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $124.92. 12,119 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,151,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.82. Republic Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.18 and a 1 year high of $127.60. The company has a market cap of $39.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 15.01%. On average, research analysts expect that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. This is a boost from Republic Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 51.69%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RSG. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Republic Services from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $126.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Republic Services from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $116.14 target price (down from $117.00) on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.18.

Republic Services, Inc engages in the provision of services in the domestic non-hazardous solid waste industry. It provides integrated waste management services, which offers non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, recycling, disposal and energy services. The firm operates through the following segments: Group 1, Group 2, and Corporate Entities & Other.

