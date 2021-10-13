TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 166 Shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $986,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AVGO. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 218.8% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 51 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 124.0% in the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 56 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, MV Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 588.9% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadcom news, COO Charlie B. Kawwas sold 3,000 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.83, for a total value of $1,502,490.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 9,453 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.38, for a total transaction of $4,748,998.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 25,271 shares of company stock valued at $12,692,042. 2.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $484.22. The stock had a trading volume of 15,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,827,579. Broadcom Inc. has a 1 year low of $344.42 and a 1 year high of $510.70. The stock has a market cap of $199.31 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $490.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $475.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 2.23.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.88 by $0.08. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 44.27%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $5.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 21st. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 78.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVGO. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $580.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $590.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Summit Redstone cut Broadcom to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $585.00 price objective (up from $528.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $478.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Broadcom presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.52.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

