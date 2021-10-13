TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Buys 250 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,914 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after buying an additional 250 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in FedEx in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FedEx by 125.0% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter valued at $45,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx in the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of FedEx by 103.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 197 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX traded up $0.36 on Wednesday, reaching $221.68. The company had a trading volume of 34,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,500,509. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $253.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.68. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $216.34 and a 1 year high of $319.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.28.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.92 by ($0.55). FedEx had a net margin of 5.88% and a return on equity of 20.93%. The business had revenue of $22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.87 earnings per share. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that FedEx Co. will post 19.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.35%. FedEx’s payout ratio is 16.51%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital cut their price target on FedEx from $381.00 to $324.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. UBS Group set a $369.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of FedEx from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $375.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $344.00 to $283.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.13.

FedEx Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of a portfolio of transportation, e-commerce, and business services. It operates through the following segments: FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, FedEx Services, and Corporate, Other & Eliminations. The FedEx Express segment consists of domestic and international shipping services for delivery of packages and freight.

