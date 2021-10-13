TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Makes New $426,000 Investment in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,680 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock, valued at approximately $426,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in COIN. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global in the second quarter valued at approximately $299,000. Cardinal Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $244,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $37,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $272,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. purchased a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $1,028,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.26% of the company’s stock.

COIN stock traded down $1.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $248.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,403,109. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.00 and a fifty-two week high of $429.54. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $251.26.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $4.16. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1040.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Surojit Chatterjee sold 20,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.79, for a total value of $5,435,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frederick Ernest Ehrsam III sold 10,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.93, for a total transaction of $2,659,774.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 928,604 shares of company stock valued at $240,437,560 in the last 90 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on COIN shares. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $285.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Wedbush upped their target price on Coinbase Global from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coinbase Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Coinbase Global from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $444.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.63.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy. The company provides primary financial account for the cryptoeconomy, a platform to invest, store, spend, earn, and use crypto assets; an online marketplace for hedge funds, money managers, and corporations; and a platform with technology and services to developers, merchants, and asset issuers that enables them to build applications that leverage crypto protocols.

