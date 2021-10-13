TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Reduces Position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 43.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,274 shares during the quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:RYH traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $292.31. 5,518 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,222. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $294.86. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a fifty-two week low of $229.86 and a fifty-two week high of $321.48.

