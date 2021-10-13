Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) Position Trimmed by Penserra Capital Management LLC

Penserra Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Triterras, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIT) by 40.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,147 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,952 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Triterras were worth $49,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wade G W & Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Triterras during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. Man Group plc acquired a new position in shares of Triterras in the 1st quarter valued at $145,000. Allied Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Triterras by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allied Investment Advisors LLC now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 8,580 shares in the last quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Triterras by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 61,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 17,932 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Triterras during the first quarter valued at about $284,000. Institutional investors own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIT opened at $5.96 on Wednesday. Triterras, Inc. has a one year low of $4.68 and a one year high of $15.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.07.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Triterras from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

Triterras Company Profile

Triterras, Inc operates as a fintech company. It operates Kratos, a commodity trading and trade finance platforms that connects and enables commodity traders to trade and source capital from lenders directly online. The company is headquartered in Singapore.

