Troika Media Group, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) Lock-Up Period Set To Expire on October 18th

Troika Media Group’s (NASDAQ:TRKA) lock-up period is set to expire on Monday, October 18th. Troika Media Group had issued 5,783,133 shares in its initial public offering on April 20th. The total size of the offering was $24,000,002 based on an initial share price of $4.15. Shares of the company owned by major shareholders and company insiders will be eligible for trade following the expiration of the lock-up period.

Shares of TRKA opened at $1.36 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. Troika Media Group has a 12-month low of $1.20 and a 12-month high of $4.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.56.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRKA. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Troika Media Group during the second quarter worth about $137,000. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Troika Media Group, Inc a consultancy and consumer engagement company, provides integrated branding, marketing, research, and data science solutions worldwide. It offers media services and analytics platform, digital marketing, data analytics and reporting, media content for events and hospitality customers, sponsorship partnerships and advertising opportunities, analytics and big data; strategic media buying and planning, design and branding, market research and insights, brand strategy, 360 brand design, advertising and sponsorship integration, brand experience and fan engagement, content creation, and sonic branding and original music services, as well as design, animation, and post production studio services.

