Tronox (NYSE:TROX) Hits New 12-Month High at $25.98

Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $25.98 and last traded at $25.42, with a volume of 31891 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.69.

Several analysts recently commented on TROX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Tronox from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.50.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 2.63.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $921.43 million. Tronox had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 31.53%. Equities research analysts forecast that Tronox Holdings plc will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is presently 71.43%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 252.2% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tronox by 6,329.7% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. 66.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Tronox (NYSE:TROX)

Tronox Holdings Plc engages in the mining and inorganic chemical business. Its products include Titanium Dioxide Mineral Sands. The firm also mines and processes titanium ore, zircon and other minerals, and manufactures titanium dioxide pigments. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Stamford, CT.

