Truist Raises Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target to $690.00

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) had its price objective lifted by Truist from $600.00 to $690.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NFLX. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on Netflix from $690.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Netflix from $643.00 to $740.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays set a $625.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $637.32.

Shares of NFLX opened at $624.94 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $571.51 and its 200 day moving average is $535.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Netflix has a 12-month low of $463.41 and a 12-month high of $646.84. The company has a market capitalization of $276.60 billion, a PE ratio of 64.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.32 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 36.49% and a net margin of 15.92%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 10.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Netflix news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total value of $479,040.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $769,088.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 111,927 shares of company stock worth $68,562,364 in the last 90 days. 3.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Netflix in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $35,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 126.7% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

