Truist Securities Downgrades Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) to Hold

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock, down from their prior price target of $22.00. Truist Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 4.63% from the company’s previous close.

UMPQ has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Truist downgraded Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Umpqua from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Stephens downgraded Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.07.

Get Umpqua alerts:

Shares of UMPQ stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.07. The stock had a trading volume of 114,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,502. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Umpqua has a one year low of $11.70 and a one year high of $21.31. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.65 and a beta of 1.24.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $320.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $311.70 million. Umpqua had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 34.90%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Umpqua will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Umpqua by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,123 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 1,603 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in shares of Umpqua by 13.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the first quarter worth $113,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

Featured Article: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Umpqua Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Umpqua and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.