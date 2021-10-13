Truist Securities Trims Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Target Price to $88.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) had its price target dropped by equities research analysts at Truist Securities from $100.00 to $88.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 30.82% from the stock’s previous close.

EHC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group started coverage on Encompass Health in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $95.00 to $107.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.67.

Get Encompass Health alerts:

Shares of EHC traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.27. The company had a trading volume of 2,847 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,910. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Encompass Health has a 52-week low of $60.51 and a 52-week high of $89.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $75.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 7.83%. Encompass Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in Encompass Health by 942.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,031,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,477,000 after purchasing an additional 932,445 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 878,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,510,000 after buying an additional 384,400 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 346.5% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 356,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,827,000 after buying an additional 276,749 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Encompass Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $20,725,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Encompass Health by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,587,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,615,000 after buying an additional 238,313 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Company Profile

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Encompass Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Encompass Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.