TurtleNetwork Market Capitalization Tops $1.81 Million (TN)

TurtleNetwork (CURRENCY:TN) traded 15% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last seven days, TurtleNetwork has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar. TurtleNetwork has a total market capitalization of $1.81 million and approximately $152.00 worth of TurtleNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TurtleNetwork coin can now be purchased for $0.0205 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001761 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002134 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000031 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000479 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

TurtleNetwork Profile

TurtleNetwork is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It launched on August 4th, 2018. TurtleNetwork’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 88,335,911 coins. TurtleNetwork’s official Twitter account is @TurtleNetworkTN and its Facebook page is accessible here. TurtleNetwork’s official message board is www.turtlenetwork.eu/#blog. The Reddit community for TurtleNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/TurtleNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TurtleNetwork’s official website is www.turtlenetwork.eu.

According to CryptoCompare, “Turtle Network claims to be an Open, Public, Trusted, Secure, Distributed Blockchain Network for Everyone. The Turtle Network includes multiple components, TurtleNetwork (TN) coin as the underlying utility asset, Nodes for Decentralized Security & Governance, Explorer for Distributed Ledger Transparency, Decentralized Exchange (DEX) for Trading, Wallet for Accessibility & Token Issuance, Smart Contracts for trustless blockchain-based, programmable contracts, Gateways for network Interoperability, BlackTurtle BVBA for regulatory Compliance & a Community for Collaboration and Engagement. The TurtleNetwork brand of expanding services includes the TurtleNetwork (TN) token, Turtle Network, BlackTurtleNode & the TurtleNodeBot. Turtle Network also develops and maintains its portfolio of revenue-generating focused Apps, notification bots & trading tools on Waves Platform & Turtle Network. TurtleNode (TN) to TurtleNetwork (TN) SWAP Guide on Waves Platform. YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCzbSukzGRKxpNov6yp4275w. “

TurtleNetwork Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TurtleNetwork directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TurtleNetwork should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TurtleNetwork using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

