UBS Group Downgrades Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) to Sell

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) was downgraded by equities researchers at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They presently have a $5.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $14.00. UBS Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.67% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Hyliion in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hyliion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hyliion currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.13.

Hyliion stock opened at $7.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 0.78. Hyliion has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $30.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.60 and a 200-day moving average of $9.73.

Hyliion (NYSE:HYLN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.06. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hyliion will post -0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Hyliion news, CEO Thomas J. Healy sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.84, for a total transaction of $1,968,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,272,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,244,903.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Edward E. Olkkola sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.72, for a total transaction of $972,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 831,610 shares in the company, valued at $8,083,249.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 925,000 shares of company stock worth $8,241,000 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 32.60% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 13.3% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,540 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 23.8% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,597 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 11.7% in the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Hyliion by 14.3% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 3,103 shares during the period. 21.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Hyliion

Hyliion Holdings Corp. manufactures hybrid and electric powertrains for trucks. It engages in the provision of hybrid technology to tractor trailers. The company was founded by Thomas Healy in 2015 and is headquartered in Cedar Park, TX.

