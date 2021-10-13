UK Oil & Gas (LON:UKOG) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $0.18

UK Oil & Gas PLC (LON:UKOG) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0.18 ($0.00) and traded as low as GBX 0.15 ($0.00). UK Oil & Gas shares last traded at GBX 0.16 ($0.00), with a volume of 502,455,733 shares trading hands.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.14 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 0.18. The stock has a market cap of £25.17 million and a PE ratio of -0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68.

UK Oil & Gas Company Profile (LON:UKOG)

UK Oil & Gas PLC operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United Kingdom. The company holds direct and indirect interests in a portfolio of six UK onshore exploration, appraisal, development, and production assets in the Weald and Purbeck-Wight basins of Southern England.

