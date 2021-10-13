Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,727 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ulta Beauty by 14.8% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,417,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 1,433 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 3,512 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,214,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ulta Beauty by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 905 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jeffrey J. Childs sold 8,699 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.14, for a total transaction of $3,219,847.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $350.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Loop Capital reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $400.00 target price on shares of Ulta Beauty in a report on Friday, September 17th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $401.00.

NASDAQ ULTA opened at $386.92 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $372.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $345.01. The company has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.71. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.50 and a 12 month high of $414.98.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. The firm had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 40.49%. The company’s revenue was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 15.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc engages in the retail of beauty products. Its products include makeup, skin care, tools and brushes, fragrance, and bath and body. The company was founded on January 9, 1990 and is headquartered in Bolingbrook, IL.

