UniFirst (UNF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, October 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.89 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of UNF opened at $219.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.21. UniFirst has a 1 year low of $160.70 and a 1 year high of $258.86.

Get UniFirst alerts:

In related news, Director Kathleen M. Camilli purchased 465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $215.63 per share, with a total value of $100,267.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,755.39. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UniFirst stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,869 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,803 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.29% of UniFirst worth $12,640,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 77.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UniFirst Company Profile

UniFirst Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, personalization, rental, cleaning, delivery, and sale of a range of uniforms and protective clothing. It operates through following segments: U.S. Rental and Cleaning, Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, First Aid, and Corporate.

Further Reading: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UniFirst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniFirst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.