United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 367.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of United American Petroleum stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. United American Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.

About United American Petroleum

United American Petroleum Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and production of oil and gas properties. The firm acquires leasehold interests in petroleum and natural gas rights, either directly or indirectly, and the exploitation and expansion of properties subject to leases.

