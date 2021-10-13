United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) Short Interest Update

United American Petroleum Corp. (OTCMKTS:UAPC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 18,700 shares, an increase of 367.5% from the September 15th total of 4,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 773,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of United American Petroleum stock opened at $0.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.05. United American Petroleum has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.12.
About United American Petroleum
Featured Article: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?
Receive News & Ratings for United American Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United American Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.