United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 254,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,902 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in United Natural Foods were worth $9,411,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Natural Foods by 1.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,333,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,200,000 after purchasing an additional 111,479 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 33.2% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,688,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,431,000 after acquiring an additional 420,440 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 608.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 18.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 975,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,138,000 after acquiring an additional 148,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 880,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,556,000 after acquiring an additional 45,068 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $46.28 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.33 and a beta of 1.28. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.23 and a 1-year high of $52.35.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $6.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ann Torre Bates sold 30,000 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.53, for a total value of $1,455,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Eric A. Dorne sold 1,269 shares of United Natural Foods stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $48,222.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 114,881 shares of company stock worth $5,472,087. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on UNFI. Northcoast Research upped their price objective on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $35.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, MKM Partners began coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, United Natural Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

