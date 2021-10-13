Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.22. Universal Security Instruments shares last traded at $5.11, with a volume of 26,808 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The stock has a market cap of $11.53 million, a P/E ratio of 31.19 and a beta of 1.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.67 million for the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a return on equity of 7.34% and a net margin of 1.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of UUU. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 365.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $981,000 after purchasing an additional 91,653 shares in the last quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 199.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wilen Investment Management CORP. now owns 77,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after purchasing an additional 51,695 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 899.2% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 56,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 50,452 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments during the 1st quarter worth $160,000. 24.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Security Instruments Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Universal Security Instruments, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of home protection solutions. Its products include smoke and fire alarms; carbon monoxide; combo smoke, co and gas; home and safety security; and bathroom ventilation. The company was founded by Stephen C. Knepper and Michael L.

