Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Receives $28.14 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.14.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on UNM shares. lifted their target price on Unum Group from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Unum Group from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Get Unum Group alerts:

NYSE UNM opened at $27.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.88. Unum Group has a 1-year low of $15.93 and a 1-year high of $31.98.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 5.27%. On average, analysts anticipate that Unum Group will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from Unum Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.34%.

In related news, EVP Lisa G. Iglesias sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UNM. Founders Capital Management increased its position in Unum Group by 53.5% during the third quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 1,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Unum Group by 310.2% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 52,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,306,000 after buying an additional 39,400 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 33.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 1,478 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Unum Group by 19.7% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 803 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in Unum Group by 12.5% during the third quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 56,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,409,000 after buying an additional 6,227 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group is engaged in providing financial protection benefits. It operates through the following segments: Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, Closed Block and Corporate. The Unum US segment comprises of group long-term and short-term disability insurance, group life and accidental death and dismemberment products, and supplemental and voluntary lines of business.

See Also: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Unum Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unum Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.