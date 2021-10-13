Validity Hits Market Cap of $28.64 Million (VAL)

Validity (CURRENCY:VAL) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Validity has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. One Validity coin can currently be purchased for about $6.49 or 0.00011777 BTC on major exchanges. Validity has a market cap of $28.64 million and approximately $1.85 million worth of Validity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Validity alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00004769 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002305 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00006247 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0913 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 37.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $215.44 or 0.00391202 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Validity Profile

Validity (VAL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Validity’s total supply is 4,417,896 coins and its circulating supply is 4,416,251 coins. Validity’s official Twitter account is @ValidityTech and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Validity is validitytech.com . The Reddit community for Validity is https://reddit.com/r/RadiumCore and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Validity is blog.radiumcore.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Radium is the new look and function of xRadon – the original base of Project Radon. The goal of Project Radon is to deliver a variety of 100% decentralized services using the blockchain. Radium is the base blockchain, upon which all current services are built. Radium blockchian services are accessed through the Radium SmartChain. Radium gives way to a new, fresh look, including a change of name — to Validity (VAL). The project still maintains its core functionalities, however, the team had felt that the name Radium did not convey quite the right message. The Validity rebrand is simply cosmetic and an effort to better align our outward appearance with our inner machinations. Users will get to keep their old RADS coins that will now be known as VAL. All exchanges and services will be adjusted accordingly. Users can also use the former Radium wallet or the newly-skinned Validity wallet to keep staking. “

Buying and Selling Validity

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Validity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Validity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Validity using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Validity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Validity and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.