Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) Hits New 12-Month High at $34.78

Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $34.78 and last traded at $34.75, with a volume of 4133544 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $31.81.

VVV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Get Valvoline alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.62% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 22.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 30,157 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 5,591 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Valvoline by 27.9% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 595,316 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $19,324,000 after buying an additional 129,851 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 67.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,051 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline during the second quarter valued at $1,322,000. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.