VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) Shares Sold by Simplex Trading LLC

Simplex Trading LLC lessened its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF (NYSEARCA:REMX) by 80.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,387 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,869 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC’s holdings in VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF were worth $117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 137.9% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 76,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,458,000 after purchasing an additional 44,124 shares in the last quarter. Windmill Hill Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $3,738,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $2,654,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF in the second quarter worth $2,445,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF by 29.0% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 6,189 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA REMX opened at $106.17 on Wednesday. VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF has a 1-year low of $39.50 and a 1-year high of $120.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.64.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Rare Earth/Strategic Metals ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.