Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Sold by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 121,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,044 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $8,180,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VGK. FMR LLC grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. now owns 4,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 62.7% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 417,400 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,296,000 after acquiring an additional 160,800 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 46.4% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 10,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 3,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 15.3% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 119,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 15,780 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA VGK traded up $0.76 on Wednesday, hitting $66.73. 255,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,300,431. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.77. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.17 and a fifty-two week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.