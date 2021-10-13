Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,389,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 340,612 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.05% of Zillow Group worth $1,514,219,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 10,150,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,240,545,000 after buying an additional 117,450 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,977,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,950,000 after purchasing an additional 244,682 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,368,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $778,323,000 after purchasing an additional 217,233 shares during the last quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 7.1% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 5,600,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $678,335,000 after buying an additional 370,249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its stake in Zillow Group by 9.4% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 2,030,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,273,000 after buying an additional 175,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Stanley B. Humphries sold 30,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total value of $2,798,951.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,465 shares in the company, valued at $2,001,181.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total transaction of $235,397.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,210.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,999 shares of company stock valued at $6,593,264 in the last quarter. 14.63% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:Z opened at $92.13 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $23.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 158.84 and a beta of 1.16. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.93 and a 1 year high of $208.11. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $94.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $110.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.11.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. Zillow Group had a net margin of 3.70% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media & Technology (IMT), Homes and Mortgages segment. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals and new construction marketplaces, as well as dotloop, display and other advertising and business software solutions.

