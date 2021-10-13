Vanguard Group Inc. Boosts Stake in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,567,445 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657,514 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.10% of Howmet Aerospace worth $1,432,830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new position in Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $288,000. Norinchukin Bank The increased its holdings in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 1.7% in the first quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 32,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Howmet Aerospace by 487.6% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,731,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,642,000 after buying an additional 1,436,999 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 101.1% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 831,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,714,000 after buying an additional 418,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Howmet Aerospace by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,061,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,320,000 after buying an additional 86,774 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Ken Giacobbe sold 4,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.08, for a total value of $136,316.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on HWM shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Howmet Aerospace in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Howmet Aerospace presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.27.

Shares of NYSE HWM opened at $31.41 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.57 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The firm has a market cap of $13.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.88 and a beta of 1.93.

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Howmet Aerospace Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.25%. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.00%.

Howmet Aerospace Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

