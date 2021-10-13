Vanguard Group Inc. Has $1.32 Billion Stock Holdings in Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO)

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,915,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 397,255 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 8.85% of Brown & Brown worth $1,323,997,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Brown & Brown by 363.6% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Brown & Brown by 413.3% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown during the second quarter worth $28,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Brown & Brown during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Tobam bought a new stake in Brown & Brown in the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. 70.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BRO opened at $60.75 on Wednesday. Brown & Brown, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.72 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The company has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.09. Brown & Brown had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 19.95%. The business had revenue of $727.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $687.84 million. On average, analysts predict that Brown & Brown, Inc. will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a $0.0925 dividend. This represents a $0.37 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Brown & Brown’s payout ratio is 22.16%.

In related news, EVP Stephen M. Boyd sold 7,050 shares of Brown & Brown stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.03, for a total value of $409,111.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director H Palmer Proctor, Jr. acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.98 per share, with a total value of $109,960.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 17.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BRO. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Brown & Brown from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Brown & Brown in a report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.67.

Brown & Brown, Inc is an insurance agency, wholesale brokerage, insurance programs and service organization. It engages in the provision of insurance brokerage services and casualty insurance underwriting services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services.

