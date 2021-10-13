Vanguard Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Vanguard Group Inc. trimmed its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,818,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,366 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 10.75% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $1,476,072,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 2,803 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 343 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC now owns 679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 46,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,424,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. 87.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fortune Brands Home & Security alerts:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $105.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.07.

Shares of NYSE FBHS opened at $92.69 on Wednesday. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.81 and a 12-month high of $114.00. The company has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.03 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $96.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.31.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.17. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.52% and a net margin of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.12%. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.82%.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Company Profile

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc manufactures and supplies home and security products and services. The company operates through the following segments: Cabinets, Plumbing, Outdoors & Security. The Cabinets segment manufactures custom, semi-custom, and stock cabinetry, as well as vanities, for the kitchen, bath and other parts.

Read More: What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FBHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortune Brands Home & Security and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.