Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stock Position Raised by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,881 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $39,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $45,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 507.7% during the second quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rice Partnership LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $64,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VB traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $221.50. 1,265 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 651,038. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $155.15 and a 52-week high of $229.96. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $221.78.

