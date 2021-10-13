Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Clear Perspective Advisors LLC

Clear Perspective Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares makes up approximately 1.0% of Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.18 on Wednesday, hitting $85.29. The company had a trading volume of 213,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,679,042. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $84.22 and a 52 week high of $88.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $86.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.75.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 1st.

