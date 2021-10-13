Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) Receives $4.90 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.39.

A number of research analysts recently commented on VNTR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Venator Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Craig Hallum restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Venator Materials in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $4.50 to $3.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $5.50 to $4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Venator Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of NYSE VNTR traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.94. 110,938 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 442,118. Venator Materials has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $313.29 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.88. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.95.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acuitas Investments LLC lifted its position in Venator Materials by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 810,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,843,000 after buying an additional 84,859 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Venator Materials in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $152,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,382,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,508,000 after purchasing an additional 396,010 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Venator Materials by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 564,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,615,000 after purchasing an additional 38,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Venator Materials during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 28.79% of the company’s stock.

Venator Materials Plc engages in the manufacture and marketing of chemical products. The firm focuses on development and manufacture of titanium dioxide pigments and performance additives. It operates through two segments: Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment involves the creation of (TiO2) from titanium bearing ores and is a white inert pigment that provides whiteness, opacity and brightness to thousands of everyday items, including coatings, plastics, paper, printing inks, fibers, food and personal care products.

