VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto Sells 613 Shares

VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 613 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.98, for a total value of $125,652.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ VRSN traded up $5.30 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $209.97. The stock had a trading volume of 402,999 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,215. The company has a market capitalization of $23.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08 and a beta of 0.79. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $184.60 and a 1-year high of $234.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $217.32.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The information services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.16 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 48.49% and a negative return on equity of 44.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that VeriSign, Inc. will post 5.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRSN. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of VeriSign by 108.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 121 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc provides domain name registry services and Internet infrastructure, which enables Internet navigation for many of the world’s most recognized domain names. It enables the security, stability, and resiliency of key Internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services.

