Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Reaches New 52-Week High at $11.46

Shares of Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $11.46 and last traded at $11.39, with a volume of 29409 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.94.

VET has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities dropped their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$13.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 3.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.79 and its 200 day moving average is $7.75.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a net margin of 61.81% and a negative return on equity of 10.13%. Analysts predict that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VET. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 0.7% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 327,245 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,376,000 after acquiring an additional 2,276 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 118,158 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vermilion Energy by 52.1% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 18,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Vermilion Energy by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 362,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,634,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 140,264 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,465,000 after purchasing an additional 8,336 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

