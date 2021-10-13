Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage medical dermatology company. It develops and manufactures pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases such as molluscum contagiosum and dermatology. Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in PA, United States. “

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Verrica Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.17.

VRCA stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $12.40. The company had a trading volume of 243 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,450. The firm has a market capitalization of $341.19 million, a P/E ratio of -8.79 and a beta of 2.27. Verrica Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $7.05 and a 52-week high of $18.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.79.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.02). As a group, analysts anticipate that Verrica Pharmaceuticals will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 3,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Verrica Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 36.44% of the company’s stock.

Verrica Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Verrica Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products for the treatment of skin diseases. Its lead product candidate VP-102, is a proprietary topical therapy used in common skin indications including molluscum contagiosum and verruca vulgaris. The company was founded by Matthew Davidson on July 3, 2013 and is headquartered in West Chester, PA.

