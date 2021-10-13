Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) will report earnings per share of $0.19 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Vertiv’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.18 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Vertiv posted earnings per share of $0.32 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 40.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vertiv will report full year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.98 to $1.00. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.23 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.16 to $1.27. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Vertiv.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.07. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 71.45%. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion.

Several equities analysts have commented on VRT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Vertiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Vertiv from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Vertiv from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.43.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,458,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,713,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005,431 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,691,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,390,000 after purchasing an additional 822,898 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 11,963,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,591,000 after purchasing an additional 394,542 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $256,437,000. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Vertiv in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $231,105,000. 95.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vertiv stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $21.67. 107,485 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,171,932. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $16.65 and a 12 month high of $28.80. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a market capitalization of $7.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.88.

Vertiv Holdings Co engages in the design, manufacturing, and service of critical digital infrastructure technology that powers, cools, deploys, secures and maintains electronics that process, store and transmit data. It also offers power management products, thermal management products, integrated rack systems, modular solutions, and management systems for monitoring and controlling digital infrastructure.

