Viad (NYSE:VVI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Viad (NYSE:VVI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viad Corp is an S&P SmallCap 600 international experiential services company with operations in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe and the United Arab Emirates. Viad generates its revenue and shareholder value through two main business units: GES, a global full-service live events company serving the world’s leading brands and event organizers and Pursuit, a collection of iconic and cultural destination travel experiences that showcase the best of Banff, Jasper, Glacier, Denali and Kenai Fjords National Parks. Their business strategy focuses on providing exceptional experiential services to their customers and sustainable returns on invested capital to their shareholders. “

Get Viad alerts:

Separately, TheStreet raised Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th.

VVI traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.01. 51 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $43.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.54. The company has a market cap of $963.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.50 and a beta of 2.01. Viad has a one year low of $18.45 and a one year high of $52.00.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported ($1.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.77) by ($1.12). The business had revenue of $61.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.20 million. Viad had a negative net margin of 92.11% and a negative return on equity of 86.57%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Viad will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at $38,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at $80,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Viad by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,706 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Viad by 8.9% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Viad during the second quarter valued at $203,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Viad Company Profile

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

Recommended Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Viad (VVI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Viad Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viad and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.