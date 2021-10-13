ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ViaDerma, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VDRM) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 50,000 shares, a growth of 49,900.0% from the September 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,571,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

VDRM stock opened at 0.02 on Wednesday. ViaDerma has a one year low of 0.00 and a one year high of 0.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of 0.02.

About ViaDerma

ViaDerma, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sales of pharmaceutical related products. The company was founded on January 11, 2007 and is headquartered in Marina Del Rey, CA.

