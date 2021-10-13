VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “VICI Properties Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company is primarily engaged in the business of owning, acquiring and developing gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations. Its operating segment consists of real property business and golf course business. Real property business segment consists of leased real property. Golf courses include the Cascata golf course in Boulder City, Nevada, the Rio Secco golf course in Henderson, Nevada, the Grand Bear golf course in Biloxi, Mississippi, and the Chariot Run golf course in Elizabeth, Indiana. “

VICI has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Capital One Financial restated an overweight rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. KeyCorp upgraded VICI Properties from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on VICI Properties from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $34.17.

Shares of NYSE VICI opened at $29.69 on Tuesday. VICI Properties has a twelve month low of $22.13 and a twelve month high of $33.35. The company has a current ratio of 8.88, a quick ratio of 8.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $30.60.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. VICI Properties had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 85.88%. As a group, equities analysts predict that VICI Properties will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.85%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 87.80%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of VICI Properties during the first quarter worth $3,331,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.3% during the second quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 198,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 878,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,804,000 after purchasing an additional 14,481 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 128.6% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 104,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after purchasing an additional 58,687 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 134.9% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,486,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001,991 shares during the period.

VICI Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property.

