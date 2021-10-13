Vident Investment Advisory LLC Decreases Position in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 19,341 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Hub Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. purchased a new position in Hub Group in the 1st quarter worth $2,116,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,494,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 19,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 1,827 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Hub Group by 3,516.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,857 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Hub Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $733,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

HUBG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hub Group from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Cowen raised their target price on Hub Group from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hub Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Hub Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Hub Group in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.45.

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $71.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Hub Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.52 and a 52-week high of $74.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.85.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $981.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $958.20 million. Hub Group had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 2.41%. Analysts anticipate that Hub Group, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

