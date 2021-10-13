Vident Investment Advisory LLC Grows Holdings in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) by 69.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,070 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,877 shares during the quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $1,343,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its position in Sunrun by 1,354.8% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 611 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Sunrun in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 761.0% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 861 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares during the period. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sunrun by 164.9% in the second quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Shares of Sunrun stock opened at $48.89 on Wednesday. Sunrun Inc. has a 52-week low of $37.42 and a 52-week high of $100.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.14 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a fifty day moving average of $45.07 and a 200-day moving average of $48.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.25.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). Sunrun had a negative net margin of 15.55% and a negative return on equity of 0.44%. The business had revenue of $401.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $374.36 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, General Counsel Jeanna Steele sold 792 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total transaction of $34,895.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Thomas Arthur Vonreichbauer sold 6,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.96, for a total transaction of $325,174.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 171,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,059,125.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,524 shares of company stock valued at $8,004,315 in the last ninety days. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Truist lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sunrun from $81.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sunrun has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.09.

Sunrun Company Profile

SunRun, Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership and maintenance of residential solar energy systems. It sells solar service offerings and install solar energy systems for homeowners through its direct-to-consumer channel. The firm also offers plans such as monthly lease, full amount lease, purchase system, and monthly loan.

See Also: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.