Vident Investment Advisory LLC Has $1.23 Million Stock Holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC owned about 0.07% of Monmouth Real Estate Investment worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new position in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Bardin Hill Management Partners LP bought a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.59% of the company’s stock.

MNR stock opened at $19.14 on Wednesday. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $19.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 19.73 and a quick ratio of 19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 0.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.84.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 54.23%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s payout ratio is currently 92.31%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on MNR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Compass Point raised shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $18.88 to $21.50 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Monmouth Real Estate Investment from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Monmouth Real Estate Investment presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.93.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corp. operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership and management of real estate. It invests in single tenant, industrial buildings leased to investment-grade tenants on long-term net leases. The company was founded by Eugene W. Landy in 1968 and is headquartered in Holmdel, NJ.

